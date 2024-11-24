Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Has $28.82 Million Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,176,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,547 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust makes up 4.1% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned about 0.55% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $28,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 10,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 227,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 297,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 7.7% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CEF opened at $25.08 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $18.04 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.