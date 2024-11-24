Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Reduces Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC decreased its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,773 shares during the period. Unilever makes up about 1.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $11,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 423.8% in the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 393.5% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unilever during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $58.61 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4755 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

UL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

