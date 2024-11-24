Managed Asset Portfolios LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,711 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,278 shares during the period. eBay makes up 2.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $18,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 17.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,394,797,000 after buying an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,777,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,593,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of eBay by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,705,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $360,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,924,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $67.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at eBay

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.14%.

In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $77,757.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,213.77. This trade represents a 1.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $336,993.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,833,196.22. The trade was a 1.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,016 shares of company stock worth $3,015,417 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded eBay from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.87.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

