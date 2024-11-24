Marco Investment Management LLC Acquires 225 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marco Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.3% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 5,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,051,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 28,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,188,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 59.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 645,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,535,000 after buying an additional 241,179 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Up 1.6 %

AMGN opened at $294.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $318.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.68 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $158.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.47. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.57.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

