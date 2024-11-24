Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
NASDAQ MARPS opened at $4.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.24. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.04.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 30th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 74.22% and a net margin of 68.94%. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter.
Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
