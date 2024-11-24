Mark Silver Buys 2,854 Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI) Stock

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) Director Mark Silver bought 2,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.45 per share, with a total value of C$32,678.30.

Mark Silver also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, Mark Silver purchased 100,000 shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,120,000.00.

TSE AI opened at C$11.26 on Friday. Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.95 and a 1 year high of C$12.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$501.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 62.51.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

