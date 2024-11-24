Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Position in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,292 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.10% of Encompass Health worth $107,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 387.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in Encompass Health by 53.0% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $101.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.84. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $63.78 and a 52-week high of $104.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.11.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

