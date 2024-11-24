Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 28,316 Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 216.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 237,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 162,130 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 630.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 127,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 109,770 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Dentgroup LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $802,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 101,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 59,988 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF Profile

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

