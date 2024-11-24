Meridian Wealth Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QLD. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Client First Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,888,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $572,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $498,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $106.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.40. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $111.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

