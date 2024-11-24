Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SFLR. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,253,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,230,000 after purchasing an additional 332,319 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 495.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 952,801 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 968,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,815,000 after acquiring an additional 399,080 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 35.4% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 905,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,973,000 after acquiring an additional 236,744 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 79.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 664,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,517,000 after purchasing an additional 293,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SFLR opened at $33.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.13 and its 200 day moving average is $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $292.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $33.14.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.