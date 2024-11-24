Meridian Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,664,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 57,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $274.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $266.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.07. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $208.14 and a 1 year high of $276.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

