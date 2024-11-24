MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $112,000 Stock Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck BDC Income ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIZD. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 45.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,240,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,232,000 after buying an additional 385,244 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF during the second quarter worth $3,999,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 885.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 180,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 162,105 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 133,044 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 53.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 381,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 132,890 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $16.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Company Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

