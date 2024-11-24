MGB Wealth Management LLC Has $514,000 Stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

MGB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FV. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 405,129 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 74,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 37,460 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter.

FV opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day moving average is $57.09. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

