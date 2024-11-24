MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,856 Shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,856 shares during the period. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HACK stock opened at $73.60 on Friday. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $55.24 and a 12-month high of $75.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.95.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

