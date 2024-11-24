MGB Wealth Management LLC Sells 744 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

MGB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 108,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 237.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,118.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 45,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,280,000 after purchasing an additional 41,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.14, for a total value of $662,611.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,135,548.46. This represents a 0.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total transaction of $561,620.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,805,551.60. The trade was a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock valued at $26,709,571. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $610.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR opened at $580.81 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $538.00 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $826.30 and its 200 day moving average is $821.87.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

