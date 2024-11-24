Michael Guthrie Sells 21,657 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) CFO Michael Guthrie sold 21,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $1,113,819.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,187 shares in the company, valued at $17,032,947.41. This trade represents a 6.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Guthrie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Michael Guthrie sold 40,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $2,082,800.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Michael Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total value of $494,400.00.

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $1,245,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of Roblox stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $154,969.43.

Roblox Price Performance

RBLX opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.95. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. Roblox’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 132.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RBLX shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Roblox from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

