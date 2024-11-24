MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $503.00 and last traded at $502.48. 26,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 35,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at $501.92.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $366.43 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $502.48 and its 200-day moving average is $502.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

