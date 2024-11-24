Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $840.36.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $580.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $826.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $821.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $538.00 and a 52 week high of $959.64.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. Analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.15, for a total value of $561,620.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,805,551.60. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,250. This trade represents a 31.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,359 shares of company stock worth $26,709,571 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

