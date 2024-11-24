Moonpig Group (LON:MOON) Trading Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 251.50 ($3.15) and last traded at GBX 246.50 ($3.09). 880,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 1,144,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246 ($3.08).

Moonpig Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 231.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 201.68. The company has a market cap of £850.18 million, a P/E ratio of 2,465.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moonpig Group news, insider Nickyl Raithatha sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.10), for a total value of £2,470,000 ($3,096,402.16). Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Moonpig Group Company Profile

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

