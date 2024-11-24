Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 250 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 175,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 546.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,183,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,625 shares during the period.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IGF opened at $55.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $51.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $43.84 and a 52 week high of $55.54.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

