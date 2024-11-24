Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,827,000 after acquiring an additional 15,221,700 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 737.5% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,456,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,674,000 after buying an additional 25,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 776,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 60.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,236,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

SOXX stock opened at $216.17 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $167.64 and a 52 week high of $267.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

