Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $392,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,446 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 78.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 105 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $317.11 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.01 and a 12-month high of $516.39. The company has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.45.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald bought 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $260.00 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,379,720. This trade represents a 4.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. This represents a 7.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $463.00 to $286.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $263.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $357.13.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

