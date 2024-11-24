Moors & Cabot Inc. Reduces Position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its stake in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Frequency Electronics were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 76,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares in the last quarter. 58.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Frequency Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.27 million, a PE ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.43. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.