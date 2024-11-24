Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Director Sells $1,548,926.36 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 9,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $1,548,926.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,445.92. The trade was a 49.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Gail Boxer Marcus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 14th, Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,212 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $350,668.36.

Shares of NTRA opened at $167.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.62 and a 1-year high of $171.95.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Natera by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,044,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,010,152,000 after acquiring an additional 72,848 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 13.6% in the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Natera by 205.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,481 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Natera by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,482,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $315,194,000 after buying an additional 85,236 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Natera by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,747,000 after buying an additional 143,825 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

