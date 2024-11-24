Negrini David Beffa Sells 5,000 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,500. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

PC Connection Price Performance

CNXN stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $77.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04.

Get PC Connection alerts:

PC Connection Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.73%.

Institutional Trading of PC Connection

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 7.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,358 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in PC Connection by 178.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 23,084 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 195.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 15,916 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after buying an additional 34,248 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXN

PC Connection Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.