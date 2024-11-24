Negrini David Beffa Sells 5,000 Shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,022,500. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
PC Connection Price Performance
CNXN stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63. PC Connection, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.47 and a 1-year high of $77.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.04.
PC Connection Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.73%.
Institutional Trading of PC Connection
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNXN
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PC Connection
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.