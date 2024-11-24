Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 83.2% during the first quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 208.9% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 21,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after buying an additional 14,356 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at $4,623,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,341,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $242.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.51. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $218.55 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

