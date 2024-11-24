Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 8,008 Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,008 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 281.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 203.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 409 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 414.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 453 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFGC shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Performance Food Group from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.27.

Insider Transactions at Performance Food Group

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 162,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,152,310.72. The trade was a 4.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $87.59 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.60 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.32.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

