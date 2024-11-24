Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $77.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.27. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.02 and a 12 month high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

