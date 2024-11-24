Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,623 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Planning Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 186.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $34,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $86.77 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.55 and a 1 year high of $87.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.68. The company has a market cap of $86.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.60.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

