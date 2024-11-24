Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 237 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 97.5% in the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on General Electric from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Melius Research boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $194.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

General Electric Trading Up 1.4 %

GE opened at $181.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.12. General Electric has a one year low of $94.54 and a one year high of $194.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 19.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In related news, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,407,036.57. The trade was a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total transaction of $2,772,409.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric



General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

