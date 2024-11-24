Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 411 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 361.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $33,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Michael H. Train sold 21,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $2,711,289.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 262,408 shares in the company, valued at $33,052,911.68. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Emerson Electric from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR opened at $130.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.77. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $87.55 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.70%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

