Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Position Boosted by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 324.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 860,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657,969 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in NU were worth $11,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 287.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.41 and its 200-day moving average is $13.29. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.21.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

