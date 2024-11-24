NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Wedbush

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for NVIDIA’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVDA. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

View Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $7,773,055.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,954,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,611,810.26. The trade was a 1.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. This represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 884.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 870.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,422,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,658,922,000 after purchasing an additional 91,867,031 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1,123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,039,713 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,371,255,000 after buying an additional 84,515,429 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in NVIDIA by 808.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,689,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,215,474,000 after buying an additional 73,589,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.