Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 30,350 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,012,000 after purchasing an additional 257,233 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,161,000 after buying an additional 267,304 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,343,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 988,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after acquiring an additional 208,303 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $18,759,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Insider Activity

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 56,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,469.61. The trade was a 6.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

NYSE:HASI opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.77 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09. The company has a current ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.26%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

