Nwam LLC Buys Shares of 8,047 AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth approximately $186,127,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $188,476,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 750.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,283,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132,362 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,934,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 63.5% in the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,303,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,665,000 after purchasing an additional 506,465 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 2.1 %

AZN opened at $65.63 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.44 and a 200-day moving average of $77.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZN. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

