Nwam LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter worth about $80,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.78.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.1451 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.