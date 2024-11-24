Nwam LLC Invests $576,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 315,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 313,969 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 920.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 277,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,390,000 after purchasing an additional 250,453 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 1,687,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,400,000 after purchasing an additional 118,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 540.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,489,000 after buying an additional 79,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,539,000 after buying an additional 66,725 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $297.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $273.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $215.21 and a 12 month high of $298.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

