Nwam LLC Invests $598,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Nwam LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,419,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 416.5% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after buying an additional 36,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 172,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 66,580 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CALF opened at $47.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.52.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

