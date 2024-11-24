Nwam LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,342,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,717,000 after purchasing an additional 97,263 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $762,000. Yardley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,442,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,280,000 after acquiring an additional 51,967 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day moving average is $92.65. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $76.42 and a twelve month high of $100.78.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

