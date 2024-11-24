Nwam LLC Purchases 786 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Nwam LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 33.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 532,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,571,000 after purchasing an additional 18,429 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares in the company, valued at $834,946.25. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on WM shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CIBC raised their target price on Waste Management from $213.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.11.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock opened at $224.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.84 and a 200-day moving average of $210.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $168.73 and a one year high of $226.84.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Articles

