NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $10.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $198.00 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

