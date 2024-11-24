NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 22nd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.014 per share by the semiconductor provider on Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th.

NXP Semiconductors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 39.3% annually over the last three years. NXP Semiconductors has a payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to earn $10.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.0%.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $226.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $233.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $57.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $198.00 and a twelve month high of $296.08.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

