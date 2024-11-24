Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NASDAQ:OCSL opened at $15.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,407,573 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,958,000 after acquiring an additional 672,561 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 21.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,885,293 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,463,000 after buying an additional 327,416 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 148.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 408,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,664,000 after buying an additional 243,963 shares in the last quarter. TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the second quarter worth about $4,243,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,849,000. 36.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

