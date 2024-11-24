Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.

Obayashi Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Obayashi Company Profile

Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.

