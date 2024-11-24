Obayashi (OTCMKTS:OBYCF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Obayashi Co. (OTCMKTS:OBYCF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.36.
Obayashi Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Obayashi Company Profile
Obayashi Corporation engages in the construction business in Japan, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and Oceania. The company constructs buildings, including offices, condominiums, commercial facilities, factories, hospitals, and schools; and civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, river works, urban civil engineering structures, railroads, and expressways.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Obayashi
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Receive News & Ratings for Obayashi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obayashi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.