Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,200 iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 665.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Japan ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $67.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $73.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.06.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.