Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 268 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,532 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 699 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $435.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $402.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com lowered The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $394.64.

NYSE CI opened at $328.45 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.83%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

