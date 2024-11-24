Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $9.92 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 264,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,401 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $9,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on KDP

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. The trade was a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.