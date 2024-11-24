Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 13,623 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 23.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,228 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 13,623 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Electronic Arts by 496.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,511,250 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,169,000 after buying an additional 2,090,504 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $201,935,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $189,055,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $188,159,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,390,418 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $193,727,000 after purchasing an additional 420,382 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $166.67 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.54%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,692.90. This represents a 19.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total value of $832,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,758,819.05. The trade was a 8.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,384 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,635 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.37.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

