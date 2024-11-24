Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 622.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 371.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $158.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $159.58.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 13.21%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on KKR

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.