Palladyne AI (NASDAQ:STRCW) Stock Price Up 245.5% – Should You Buy?

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:STRCW – Get Free Report) shares rose 245.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 1,655,670 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2,852% from the average daily volume of 56,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

Palladyne AI Trading Up 245.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

