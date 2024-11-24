Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $691.40.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 5,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.04, for a total transaction of $3,708,622.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,686,464. The trade was a 27.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jennifer A. Parmentier sold 4,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.69, for a total value of $3,457,209.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,516.83. The trade was a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,807,811 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 238.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 44 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.6 %

PH stock opened at $706.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Parker-Hannifin has a twelve month low of $426.49 and a twelve month high of $711.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $647.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $580.54.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.14 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.96 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

